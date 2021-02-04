Anna University M. Tech courses: HC grants more time for government to respond

CHENNAI

Judges direct counsel to revert back by Monday

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted further time for the State government and Anna University to come up with a positive response on conducting M. Tech (Biotechnology) and M. Tech (Computational Biology) courses for academic year 2020-21.

Justice B. Pugalenthi directed the respective counsel to revert back by Monday.

He termed as “very unfortunate” a decision taken to not offer the two courses during this academic year due to a dispute on the quantum of reservation to be followed during admissions.

The State government had this year insisted upon following its 69% reservation policy though the central policy of reservations not exceeding 50% was followed all along for the two centrally sponsored courses, which provide for a stipend of around ₹12,000 a month to every student.

When it was brought to the notice of the judge that around ₹60 lakh was required to conduct the two courses, he wondered why the State government or the university itself could not fund the two courses in the interest of students and implement the local reservation policy.

Assailing the decision to not offer the courses this year, advocate A. Saravanan, representing one of the aspirants, said as many as 45 meritorious students would be denied an opportunity to pursue higher education this year because of a dispute between two governments.

He said the difference between following the Centre’s reservation policy and the State’s policy would affect admissions to about nine seats.

“Why should the other 36 students suffer because of the dispute over admission to nine seats?” he asked.