Anna University leather technology students launch resource for start-ups

Students from the department of leather technology in Anna University, have floated a new initiative called ‘Front line leaders and young entrepreneurs’ resource for start-ups in leather’, or Flyers.

The idea behind this initiative is to seed, nurture and foster the start-up culture among students, said Joe Arun J., who spearheads this initiative, speaking at the 53rd Leather Research Industry get-together, LERIG 2020, organised by CSIR - Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in association with the stakeholders of the Indian leather industry. In the long term, the game plan is to have linkages with start-up promotional centres in the region.

Former ISRO Chairman, K. Kasthurirangan, who inaugurated LERIG 2020, said, “Visionaries of India chose to locate CLRI at the then Madras when the Madras Port was India’s window to the leather world with more than 85% of exports being made through the city.”

He further said that while the leather sector has created a vast number of jobs particularly for women, it is necessary to increase the value of employment in the sector.

M.K. Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University, suggested that students pick up best practices and ideas from others sectors like textiles and implement them in the leather sector.