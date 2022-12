December 12, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anna University has rescheduled the theory examinations scheduled to have been held on December 9 and 10 for all UG and PG degree programmes in its affiliated colleges to December 24 and 31, according to a press release from the Controller of Examinations. The State government had declared a holiday on account of Cyclone Mandous.