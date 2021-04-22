ChennaiCHENNAI 22 April 2021 00:14 IST
Anna varsity asks faculty to work from home
Anna University has advised faculty, including college teachers, to work from home.
In a circular on April 19, it advised the faculty to conduct online classes from their home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The circular, issued by the Registrar, makes a mention specifically of the university, constituent colleges and faculty of affiliated autonomous and non-autonomous colleges to follow the norm by offering online classes for undergraduate, postgraduate and research scholars.
