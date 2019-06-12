Anna Salai subways to be linked with Metro station

Two subways on Anna Salai, one beneath Anna Statue and one near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital will be soon connected to the Government Estate Metro Rail Station.

Commuters on that section of the arterial road would be able to seamlessly walk from one subway to another in a few months after the work is completed, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

“Commuters using the Chennai Metro Rail system or those using the subways or both, should benefit from the merge,” an official said.

The subways would be linked to the concourse level of the Government Estate Metro Rail station, he added.

Employees would be there at the station entry to guide passengers underground as well.

“The work on linking the structures will start soon and will be completed in a few months. We won’t renovate the subways but will carry out some modifications and only then will we be able to connect it with the station,” he added.

Sources in the Highways Department, under whose control the subways fall, said during the work, sections of the subways would be closed without inconveniencing pedestrians.

“Access to the Metro station will be at a level lower than the subways. We will have to renovate the subways after work completes,” the official said.

(with inputs from Deepa H. Ramakrishnan)