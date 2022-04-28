Anna Salai subway to get a makeover

Walls being painted as part of beautification project

The subway on Anna Salai, connecting it with Wallajah Road and Ellis Road, is getting a new look with the Greater Chennai Corporation commencing painting work.

Senior officials in the Corporation said that the work is being done as part of several beautification projects in progress across the city, which included construction of fountains, creation of roadside parks and painting of walls. The officials said that the painting of the subway will encourage more people to utilise it.

The Corporation recently completed similar beautification of walls in Guindy bus stand, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bus stand and in a few more places in Adyar, Alandur and Ambattur zones. A coloured fountain was built on the traffic island at the junction connecting Taluk Office Road and Raj Bhavan in Adyar zone.