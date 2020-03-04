Anna Salai blast: Bike used fake registration number, say police

Chennai

04 March 2020 09:47 IST

The police have identified the registration number of the bike that was used by two youngsters to hurl bombs at a car near Kamarajar Arangam on arterial Anna Salai on Tuesday evening.

Though the bombs did not damage the vehicle, the explosion caused some damage to the frontage of shops in the area.

In the CCTV footage, two persons, suspected to be minors, were seen riding a bike that came down from Anna flyover towards Teynampet.

The pillion rider threw an explosive device at a moving car coming in the opposite direction. It landed on the road and instantly thick smoke emerged at the site of the explosion. He hurled another ‘bomb’, but it just grazed the car. The vehicle stopped for a few seconds and sped away, turning towards Mayor Sundar Rao Road.

Using CCTV footage, the police obtained the registration number of the bike; however, it was found to be fake.

“Special teams rushed to a house in T. Nagar and then to other neighbouring districts hunting for the owner. But we could not trace them. We will zero in on them by Wednesday afternoon,” said a senior police officer.

It is suspected that the attack was against a notorious gangster. “We can confirm it only after the investigation is completed,” added the officer.