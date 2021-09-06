Anna Nagar Western Extension residents want canal cleaned up ahead of monsoon

The waterway has been polluted with sewage from neighbouring localities

Some residents of Anna Nagar Western Extension want the floodwater canal in their locality to be cleaned up ahead of the northeast monsoon. They complained that the canal had been reduced to a sewage carrier over the years.

Residents of Jeevan Bima Nagar, which is located in the neighbourhood, alleged that sewage lines from neighbouring localities were connected to the canal running along their area. The sewage stagnation posed a health hazard to residents of apartment complexes abutting the canal.

Many complained that they kept windows and doors closed to avoid the stench and mosquitoes.

Though some maintenance work was done earlier this year, sewage continued to flow in the canal. The Jeevan Bima Nagar Residents’ Association has made representations to the authorities concerned to clean the canal and cover it to avoid further misuse.

J.M.S. Nagarjunan, vice-president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Residents’ Welfare Association, said the nullah carried floodwater from Ambattur Industrial Estate and travelled through areas, including Padi and Jeevan Bima Nagar, before it joined Cooum river near Rail Nagar.

Poor maintenance of the canal, which has shrunk in size due to encroachments, was one of the reasons for the waterlogging of Ambattur Industrial Estate during the monsoon. He recalled that the canal was originally 40 ft wide. The association has filed a case at the Madras High Court to remove encroachments and stop the dumping of garbage.

Sources in the Metrowater said work was being taken up to improve the capacity of sewer lines in the area and repair maintenance holes. Measures would be taken to prevent sewage flow in the canal, they added.