Anna Nagar school accused of denying benefit under RTE

A group of parents petitioned the School Education Secretary on Friday after a private school said their children were not entitled to benefit under the RTE.

The students were admitted by the school in Anna Nagar that has both State and CBSE streams. In 2013, when the Right to Education was implemented, the school admitted the students under the scheme in both streams. In January, the school authorities asked the RTE beneficiaries under the CBSE stream to pay the fees. The school said the government had not refunded dues. “The school told us that the children had been admitted by mistake as no such scheme was in vogue for the CBSE stream,” a parent said, adding that 60 students were studying under the stream.

After several meetings that led nowhere, the school told them to take up the issue with the government. On Friday, the parents approached School Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav.

In the afternoon, the parents received a text message from the school stating that their wards could continue studying there.