Anna Nagar residents want more short-term measures to be carried out to alleviate recurring floods due to Otteri Nullah

Even as the Water Resources Department is preparing to clear vegetation from Otteri Nullah, well ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations want the authorities to arrive at a solution to the recurring problem of floods in the region.

According to the residents, spillover from the Otteri Nullah was a major reason for the recurring flooding in the Anna Nagar region. Pointing out that silt in the area’s storm-water drains (SWDs) was removed only near the covers, they demanded that the entire stretch between the SWD covers also be cleared of silt to allow free flow of floodwater. More covers could be built to effectively maintain SWDs, they said in a memorandum of their demands, submitted to various government agencies.

Sandhya Vedulapalli, a resident, said linking of surplus water from places such as Ambattur Industrial Estate to the Otteri Nullah was another reason for Anna Nagar being vulnerable to floods. More areas are becoming flood-prone in the recent years. The pollution in Otteri Nullah had also led to corrosion of metals and damage to electronic gadgets. Members of the Federation said that access points must be created to link floodwater from the SWD network in neighbouring places to the diversion channel carrying water from Otteri Nullah to the Cooum River. They also sought a complete desilting of the Nullah.

R. Sukumar, one of the office-bearers of the Federation, said the diversion channel on the Third Avenue should be desilted before the northeast monsoon.

There are only a few covers that allow clearing of silt from the wide channel. Additional covers must be provided at significant locations to ensure better maintenance of the entire channel and free flow of excess water to the Cooum. These steps can be implemented as short-term plans to alleviate flooding.

The residents further said that several 30-feet roads and Avenue Roads at Anna Nagar lacked SWDs, and wanted the authorities to install them in flood-prone locations.

Recalling that there was a proposal to divert Ambattur surplus water to Cooum river to Padikuppam and Park Road few years ago, Mr. Sukumar said excess water must be rerouted through other diversion channels instead of Otteri Nullah.

In their memorandum, residents have sought collection pits built for free water flow and groundwater recharge pits in SWD.

Meanwhile, WRD is taking steps to carry out work to clear silt, debris and aquatic weeds from Otteri Nullah as part of the monsoon preparedness in about a month.