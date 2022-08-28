Anna Nagar police arrest seven persons over the murder of a history-sheeter

The Anna Nagar police arrested seven persons for the murder of the 28-year-old resident of NSK Nagar, Arumbakkam, on Sunday.

The victim was identified as M. Sandeep Kumar was murdered by the seven-member gang while he was drinking liquor along with his friends in Anna Nagar.

A senior police official said the victim Sandeepkumar was a history sheeter having several criminal cases pending against him. The victim on Friday was consuming liquor along with his friends when a gang came in two-wheelers and murdered him. The Anna Nagar police based on the CCTV footage identified the gang members including Aravindraj, Rohit, Karthik, Saravanan, Raja, Kulothungan and Thameem Ansari. Previous enmity was said to be the motive for the murder. All the accused persons were produced before the judicial magistrate and sent to prison.