Anna Flyover to get crash barrier-type parapet, says Minister

July 22, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The parapet of Anna Flyover, which was damaged when a bus rammed it on Friday, has been repaired. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Highways Department has repaired the portion of the parapet of the Anna Flyover that was damaged after a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus rammed it on Friday. 

Official sources said the repair work was taken up on Friday and the four-metre-long parapet has fresh steel bars and reinforced cement concrete now. The iron shutters will be removed on Sunday and the repaired portion will be painted after a few days. 

Highways Minister E. V. Velu, who visited the spot, said the parapet was constructed 50 years ago. “In those days, there was not much traffic and vehicles did not go fast enough to lose control. However, with increase in traffic, modern flyovers and bridges have more sturdy parapet. This flyover will get a crash barrier-type parapet like the one in the Kathipara grade separator and other recently constructed flyovers,” he said. 

A stronger crash barrier-type parapet wall would not allow vehicles to fall from the flyover but instead help reduce the impact and speed of the vehicle should it hit the wall. 

