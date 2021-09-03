Anna Centenary Library, Valluvar Kottam to get a facelift

Work to be completed in 9 months

The Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted estimates to renovate the Anna Centenary Library building and Valluvar Kottam that were in need of maintenance for nearly a decade now.

Spread over eight acres of land, the library is housed in an eight-storey building with a collection of nearly 5.5 lakh books.

PWD officials said a government order was awaited for the project, estimated to cost ₹34.88 crore, to renovate the library in Kotturpuram with built-up area of nearly 3.75 lakh sq ft. The project has been taken up following the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Besides repairing the leaky roof and flooring, the amenities in the auditorium, conference halls and children’s section would be checked and renovated. Air conditioning of various sections, electrical work, and water supply connection would be covered.

Tenders would be floated within a month, and the project is expected to be completed in nine months, said an official.

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi laid the foundation stone for the library in 2008.

Special repairs

Similarly, Valluvar Kottam, the monument built in memory of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, would soon get some attention.

The department plans to take up special repairs at Valluvar Kottam, spread over 5.5 acres of land in Nungambakkam, at a cost of ₹33.66 crore.

Officials said there were plans to add new facilities to attract visitors. Besides musical fountains with lighting, there was a proposal to create a mobile application to provide virtual reality experience to the visitors.

Other works to be taken up shortly include landscaping, repair of the leaky roof, and the damaged floor of Thirukkural arangam, library, and construction of toilet blocks.

This project, too, is expected to be completed in nine months, the officials added.