Anna Centenary Library plans programmes, workshops to engage and educate children this summer

April 30, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

In an effort to promote learning, the Anna Centenary Library is organising a month-long summer programme and workshops for children.

The programmes, set to begin from May 1, will showcase various art forms, from magic show, reading, puppet show, kirigami to Bommalattam and admission is free. These programmes are ideated to engage and educate the children on Tamil culture too.

“Activities, such as Oyilattam, Thaala vaathiyam and Bommalattam are showcased in government schools regularly. In the summer camp, we hope that students from other areas are also exposed to the traditional art forms, that are part of our culture,” said S. Kamatchi, Chief Librarian and Information Officer, ACL.

Children in the age group of 4 years to 16 years can attend these programmes. “In the one hour that the children are at the library they will not only learn about the art but also get a chance to play the instruments with the basics that are taught,” the librarian added.

In a first, the library is also conducting workshops for young adults. In collaboration with the American Center - U.S. Consulate General, robotics, 3D printing and theatre workshops are being organised. These will begin on May 9 for people aged above 18 years.

In an effort to cultivate an appreciation for films, the library will screen films for children on Sundays. “Not only will the children learn to understand, but they will also get a chance to engage in meaningful conversation with their peers to discuss the films. This would help them in developing key social skills,” Ms.Kamatchi added.