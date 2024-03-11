Anna Centenary Library begins lending service after 14 years

March 11, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Chennai

Now, you can take home books from the Anna Centenary Library (ACL), as it finally launched its lending service on Monday.

For nearly 14 years, the library, which boasts a collection of nearly 5 lakh books and magazines, had only allowed visitors to read them on its premises. “There has been a growing demand for a lending service at the library,” said S. Kamatchi, Chief Librarian and Information Officer, ACL.

In the first phase, people can borrow from over 1 lakh titles in the Tamil and children’s section. Soon, the service will be expanded to include other sections, starting with subject books, she added.

In preparation for the launch, three additional terminals were set up on each floor for people to check out borrowed books faster. Books can be dropped off at a box near the entrance, which will automatically log the return. “This initiative will also help us understand the readers’ tastes, allowing us procure books that are in demand. This will also let us organise workshops and webinars for the benefit of the public,” Ms. Kamatchi said.

The library gets a footfall of over 2,000 on weekends and around 1,800 on weekdays, which increases during the exam season. “As the lending service has started, we only expect the visitor numbers to rise,” the Chief Librarian said.

Terms of borrowing

People wishing to borrow must first register themselves as a member and pay a deposit of ₹250 and an annual subscription of ₹100. Concessions are available for senior citizens and students. They can borrow four books at a time.

According to a notice, a person has to be a resident of the city to become a member. In case students and professionals from places outside the city want a membership, they must produce a bonafide certificate from their headmaster or employer or other relevant authorities.

The books can be borrowed for 30 days, and this can be extended by 15 days via text message for up to two times. A fine of ₹1 per day will be levied if the books are not returned by the deadline. New books will not be issued till the previously borrowed ones are returned.