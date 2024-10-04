Animatsuri, Chennai’s anime festival, returns for a day 

On October 6, Chennai will witness the return of Animatsuri, an anime festival hosted by Sunshine House, an artists’ collective dedicated to promoting art and culture. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meenakshi’s Narayanan Hall in Choolaimedu.

This year’s event promises to be bigger, following last year’s success that attracted around 1,500-1,800 attendees. With anime swiftly gaining the momentum, Sunshine House aims to equip a home for anime enthusiasts in Chennai, to connect, celebrate and immerse themselves in the world of manga and anime culture.

Attendees can explore over 50 art stalls, 20 merchandise stalls, and 10 food themed stalls, offering treats like Ramen, Mochi, Gyoza, Katsu Kare, Kombucha, and Korean corn dogs. Notable events include a manga library swaggering over 200 unique titles and a mini Torii gate that creates an immersive Matsuri experience. Additionally, for the gamers, the anime video game championship has been planned this year.

The festival will also host stage events, including cosplay competition, japanese and Korean singing competitions, musical performances and anime quiz for those looking to test their anime knowledge.

With sponsorship from PVR INOX, Animatsuri 2.0 is bringing all things anime under one roof, whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the manga and anime scene in Chennai.

