Animals of four exotic species found in passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

November 29, 2022 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Air Customs Officials on Sunday found two Pygmy Marmosets and two Dusky Leaf Monkeys in the baggage of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Chennai airport. The passenger was identified as Mohamed Nasrudeen, a passenger who came from Bangkok on November 27. The animals were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The officials of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Southern Region, Chennai, then examined the species and declared the two Dusky Leaf Monkeys dead on arrival. The other two were sent back to Bangkok. Further investigations are on.

