Animal Welfare Board provides relief materials to beach horses and horse owners

December 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

In addition to conducting 93 medical camps for animals to prevent disease outbreaks, the TNAWB is in the process of procuring 6,000 kg of dry cat and dog food with plans to distribute it to individual feeders in the coming week, says TNAWB member

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at the initiative by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board to distribute horse food to around 200 horses used commercially in Triplicane, Chepauk, Besant Nagar, Ripon Building, and Lighthouse. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) organised a relief camp for horses and horse owners in the aftermath of cyclone-induced heavy downpour that brought the city to a standstill.

Led by Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Board on Wednesday distributed 136 kg of horse food each to around 200 horses used commercially in Triplicane, Chepauk, Besant Nagar, Ripon Building, and Lighthouse. “A total of 27,200 kg of horse food was given. For each horse, it will last for a month,” said Shruti Vinod Raj, member of the TNAWB.

Mr. Udhayanidhi gave out rice, groceries, and bedsheets to the owners of the horses.

During the camp, veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted a health check-up for the horses.

Days after the city was flooded as a result of rainfall, the TNAWB distributed 2,500 kg of dry food to registered non-governmental animal welfare organisations and individual feeders on December 7 and 8.

In addition to conducting 93 medical camps for animals to prevent disease outbreaks, the TNAWB is also in the process of procuring 6,000 kg of dry cat and dog food with plans to distribute it to individual feeders in the coming week, said Ms. Raj in a release.

