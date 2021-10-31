Animal crematorium opened at Blue Cross

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:08 IST

Bedi praises the initiative, says animals can now get dignified end

A dedicated crematorium facility for small animals was inaugurated on the Blue Cross of India premises on Saturday.

The Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation(CWCF) joined hands with the Blue Cross for this facility and has sponsored the same.

The CWCF has in the past supported the construction of the concrete roads within the Blue Cross premises and the construction of a geriatric ward for old, abandoned dogs.

Foundation chairman L. Ganesh inaugurated the facility. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that instead of animals getting abandoned somewhere after they die, the crematorium would ensure that they get a dignified end.

“We welcome this initiative by the Blue Cross and CWCF. The Corporation as well has a similar proposal for an animal crematorium either at Kannammapet or Tondiarpet under the Smart Cities Project.”

Speaking about the initiatives by the Corporation for the welfare of animals, Mr. Bedi urged the Blue Cross to work in close coordination with them to improve their efforts. “The Corporation is engaged in Animal Birth Control activities and last year, 10,193 surgeries were carried out. We want to work with organisations like the Blue Cross to improve these surgeries so that the health of the animals are not affected,” he said. They would greatly benefit with some hand-holding from experts, he said. The crematorium will not only help pet owners, but also aim to ensure safe disposal and be environment friendly.

Speaking about the ESSCO crematorium furnace system which has been installed, Manoj Murali, Managing Director, ESSCO Furnaces Pvt. Ltd., said the new facility had one large and one small chamber depending on the size of the animal.

A request for an animal cremation slot could be placed online with the Blue Cross of India at bit.ly/animalcremation.