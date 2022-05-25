Angry passengers stop train at Chengalpattu

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 23:32 IST

They wanted those holding unreserved tickets to be moved out of their compartments

The Howrah-Kanniyakumari Express train was stopped at Chengalpattu railway station for more than an hour on Wednesday after a large number of passengers in reserved compartments complained about the presence of travellers with unreserved tickets in their coaches. Kaleeswaran, a passenger proceeding from the city to Kanniyakumari, said those holding unreserved tickets were occupying the reserved compartment. Even after those holding confirmed tickets got into the coaches, those with unreserved tickets refused to leave, he said. This triggered protest and the passengers asked the local railway officials to send those holding unreserved tickets out of the reserved compartments. After the protest, the Railway Protection Force personnel along with Government Railway Police (GRP) removed passengers holding open ticket from the reserved compartments after which the train left for Kanniyakumari, the officials said.



