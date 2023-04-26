ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers demand summer break, promotions

April 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The workers stage a sit-in protest at Taramani on Tuesday demanding that the government consider their 10-point charter of demands

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Uzhiyar and Uthaviyalar Sangam staged a sit-in protest at Taramani on Tuesday, demanding that the government consider their 10-point charter of demands which included a summer break for them, as well as promotions and filling up of vacancies.

"We have asked for a one-month break during summer, as is the norm for schools and colleges. The weather is extremely harsh, and the welfare of children in the age group of 2 to 5 years as well as the teachers and workers need to be taken into consideration given that many are falling sick due to a flu," said T. Daisy, general secretary of the Association. Nearly 1,000 members participated in the protest held in Chennai and Ms. Daisy said that similar protests were being organised in 33 districts across the State.

In their demands, they sought a rollback of the plan to make anganwadis having less than 10 children into mini-centres and the move to club mini-anganwadis with less than five children with larger centres. Promotions for workers who have been in service for over 10 years, as well as filling up of vacancies in Aganwadis across the State have been their other demands.

The protesters met the officials from the Integrated Child Development Services, and said that they would continue with their sit-in until their demands were met.

