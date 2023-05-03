HamberMenu
Anganwadi supervisor run over by bus in Chengalpattu

May 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old woman was killed after she fell from a two-wheeler and was crushed under the wheels of a State Transport Corporation bus coming in the opposite direction on G.S.T. Road in Chengalpattu on Tuesday night. The Chengalpattu taluk police have arrested the driver.

The police said the victim, Kumari, was working as a supervisor at an anganwadi centre in Wallajabad. She was returning home to Meleripakkam with her husband Chandrasekhar on a two-wheeler riding pillion on G.S.T. Road in Chengalpattu when she fell down from the vehicle on the narrow road. Even as her husband tried to help her, a State Transport Corporation bus going from Uthiramerur to Chengalpattu ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

