Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses restart service from Chennai

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:20 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has informed that bus services from the Madhavaram terminus have resumed since Monday.

According to APSRTC assistant traffic manager G. Venkateawarulu, the services were suspended for over three months in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Buses have resumed to destinations such as Tirupati, Tirumala, Sriklahasti, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kadapa and Hyderabad. The buses would be operated with 50% capacity and in compliance with other COVID-19 safety measures, he said.

