Andhra Pradesh man sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling ganja in Chennai

December 27, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 50-year-old was arrested in Moolakothalam last year, and 21 kg of ganja was recovered from him, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 12 years for possessing and selling ganja in Washermenpet, in Chennai.

Based on an information received, the Washermenpet police arrested A. Ayyanna, 50 of Kidaram village, East Godhavari district, Andhra Pradesh near the C.B. Road subway in Moolakothalam in April last year. Police also recovered 21 kg of ganja from him. During an interrogation, he disclosed that he had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and came to Chennai to sell the contraband. He was tried for offences under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Holding Ayyanna guilty, a special court for the NDPS Act cases, sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of 12 years. A fine of ₹1.5 lakh was also imposed upon him.

