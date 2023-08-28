Andhra Chamber of Commerce launches Women of STEAM Forum

August 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Andhra Chamber of Commerce launched their Women of STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) forum in the city on Monday to mark its 95th anniversary.

Suchitra Ella, co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, lauded the achievements of the Andhra Chamber said that their journey through the last 95 years had been marked by dedication, innovation and unwavering commitment of stalwarts who immensely contributed to their growth.

“As we celebrate such accomplishments of the past, we should continue to look to the future with optimism and determination, and embody the entrepreneurial spirit of Andhra Pradesh. We must acknowledge the landscape of business evolving. Challenges will arise, but opportunities will come as well,” she said.

Speaking about the journey of India towards 100, she said there was limitless potential that lies ahead.

Awards were presented to practitioners of STEM and arts across different categories on the occasion. Indhumathi M. Nambi, professor and president, Women Forum IIT-Madras in Academia; S. Velvizhi, principal scientist, Fish for All Centre, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Research; Vaishnavi Vignesh Raja, director, EQuad Engineering Services in Engineering; and S. Balakiruthiha, founder and director, AegivionX in innovation and start-ups were honoured. Aruna Guhan, producer, partner and creative director, AVM Productions; and Divya Abhishek, CMA Chairperson of Southern India Regional Council, were honoured for their contributions to arts and finance respectively.

“The Women of STEAM forum is being established to have frequent and focussed conversations by creating a convergence between the industry, academia, research and innovation teams, policy makers, governments and other stakeholders. The focus will be on empowering women to contribute to global sustainability in the industry, and address the sustainable development goals (SDGs),” said V.L. Indira Dutt, president, Andhra Chamber of Commerce.

