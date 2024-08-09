GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anant Darshan Shankar receives M.S. Swaminathan Environment Protection Award

Published - August 09, 2024 01:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, Madras High Court, presenting the award to Anant Darshan Shankar at a function held in Rotary Club on Thursday. Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, is also seen. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Anant Darshan Shankar, Chairman of the Indian Institute of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, has been conferred the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Environment Protection 2024. The award was given by the Rotary Club of Madras East, in partnership with the Cavinkare Private Limited.

Dr. Shankar, who is also the Managing Trustee of the Foundation for Revitalization of Local Health Traditions and the Founder-Vice Chancellor of the University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology, has pioneered efforts in establishing one of the largest conservation networks of wild medicinal plants, in collaboration with the Forest Departments of various States.

Dr. Shankar has received several notable awards, including the Norman Borlaug Award in 1998 for his contribution to the conservation of wild populations of medicinal plants, and the Padma Shri in 2011 for his work promoting integrative health sciences.

As per the citation, Dr. Shankar is a luminary in the field of educational innovation, with keen research interest in sociology, history, and the epistemology of India’s medical heritage. He has been pivotal in setting up a one-of-a-kind herbarium of all the botanicals used in Indian medicine over the centuries.

The award was presented by Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, Madras High Court, and Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.

