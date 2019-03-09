Anand’s portrait unveiled

A painting of former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand eyeing the chessboard now adorns the walls of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai.
The portrait of Mr. Anand by Russian painter and member of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vladimir Anisimov, was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday.
Mr. Anisimov has participated in painting expeditions across India since 1990.
Mr. Anand was also present at the event. The audience included students eager to get autographs from the Grandmaster and discuss his trips to Russia.
Mr. Anisimov is set to continue his art expeditions in India.
