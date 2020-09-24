Chennai

Watch | An online design studio inspired by Tamil literature

The Hindu Net Desk 24 September 2020 11:50 IST
Updated: 24 September 2020 11:53 IST

A video on Urue, an online studio that aims to create a contemporary design space for Tamil literature 

Urue is a recently launched online studio. It is run by Chennai-based artist Arvind Sundar and photographer Mahesh Thiru. Urue aims to create a contemporary design space exclusively for Tamil literature. One of its notable works is Aathichoodi, a collection of verses written in Tamil calligraphy. The studio’s upcoming project is a pack of playing cards demarcated by the Chola, Chera, Pandya and Pallava dynasties.

