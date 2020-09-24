Chennai

Watch | An online design studio inspired by Tamil literature

Urue is a recently launched online studio. It is run by Chennai-based artist Arvind Sundar and photographer Mahesh Thiru. Urue aims to create a contemporary design space exclusively for Tamil literature. One of its notable works is Aathichoodi, a collection of verses written in Tamil calligraphy. The studio’s upcoming project is a pack of playing cards demarcated by the Chola, Chera, Pandya and Pallava dynasties.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 11:53:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/an-online-design-studio-inspired-by-tamil-literature/article32682952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story