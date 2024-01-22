An old strychnine tree on ECR saved by the bell

January 22, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

On East Coast Road in Injambakkam, a strychnine tree stands with attention-grabbing branches, a few of them gnarled and all of them peculiarly stretched out in diverse directions. The branches seem to be desperately reaching out for help. In hindsight, that imagery matches its life situation. This tree needed help which it found in the nick of time. The help came from the corridors of power.

The strychnine tree — Etti Maram in Tamil — is found within the compound walls of a temple, Ponni Amman Koil in Injambakkam. Located within scraping distance of a compound wall that is parallel to ECR, this tree was found in the course of the road-widening exercise.

And it was saved by the bell. When the State Highways department presented a picture of how the expansion would affect the trees on East Coast Road (trees that can be transplanted and those that cannot be) to the Chennai District Green Committee, this tree came up for a discussion.

Marine biologist and a key member of NGOs Nizhal and SPARK, T.D. Babu is a member of the green committee. He underlined this individual tree’s significance, explaining what he believes to be its place in Chennai. Babu says it is the only known and documented Etti Maram living now in Chennai. The strychnine tree (strychnos nux-vomica) is native to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babu notes the question of transplanting the tree was ruled out, as it is well advanced in years — he estimates it at around 200 years — and would succumb to the stress of the exercise. Realising the tree is in its second childhood and had to be handled with kid gloves, the green committee voted in favour of leaving it entirely undisturbed.

A member of Nizhal, Babu reveals this Etti Maram would be having company in Chennai if only the other known tree of this species in the city had not perished, as it did a few years ago.

Babu says he and his associates at Nizhal got to learn about a dying strychnine tree at Semmozhi Poonga in Teynampet. The creation of a parking lot at the public space had been the last nail in the coffin, claims Babu. Babu says the tree was well down the path of no return by the time Nizhal was aware of it and its plight.

Babu emphasises Chennai has to hold on to this tree in Injambakkam. Long-time residents of areas close to the temple are instinctively aware of its significance. In his sixties, one resident calls it “a tree without a name”, a notion probably fuelled by the fact that this is the lone tree of its species in the region and references to it in everyday conversations are few and far between.

In alignment with the green committee’s verdict and its commitment to protecting the strychnine tree, the State Highways department has brought it under a ring of protection.

The road expansion exercise at ECR will skirt around this tree.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.