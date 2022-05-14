An old initiative that lies stagnant in a cesspool

Years ago, a shared space near the Mandaveli MRTS station found the spotlight. It has to find it all over again

Years ago, a shared space near the Mandaveli MRTS station found the spotlight. It has to find it all over again

A spark plug fits neatly into the palm, belying its true nature. In reality, it is a heavyweight of performance. When rundown spark plugs and wires are replaced, a sluggish engine wakes up to greater performance.

An engaged residents’ group has the “igniting” power of the spark plug, distributing enthusiasm across various stakeholders. Now, the question is: Does an old initiative focussed on a space that cheek by jowl with the Mandaveli MRTS station require the energising touch of new spark plugs.

Around five years ago, this space on Sringeri Mutt Road was kept dowdy to the point that it finally caused a furore among residents of the locality. Residents sent images of the space piled high with construction debris and other forms of offscourings to the prime minister’s office, setting a chain of positive events in motion.

Ravi Nandyala, founder-president, Jeth Nagar Residents’ Association (JERA) recalls that when the squalor of the space became wider knowledge, the Greater Chennai Corporation waded into the scene. It was however not long before Southern Railway stepped in, and cleared the space of squalor and had it fenced. Three line agencies intersect at this space as they have stakes in the space and what lies around it. However, the Public Works Department is said to command ownership over much of it.

To prevent any future blight, the space was reclaimed through a tree planting exercise by Nizhal.

Unfrequented spaces are invariably an invitation to litterbugs and it was only fit that a part of it was given to GCC to run a composting as well as a materials recovery centre. The management of the centre is handled by conservancy workers of Urbaser.

The space overnight became a symbol of transformation through actions that synergised the residents’ enthusiasm for change and the resourcefulness of government agencies. However, with the lapse of time, far from growing to this full potential, the initiative stagnated much like the slushy, murky water of the Buckingham Canal running nearby.

Fast forward to now. On a sunny afternoon, Ravi Nandyala is shooing away passersby that are unabashedly unloading the contents of their bladder. He stops an auto driver and directs him to a public toilet nearby. The space is abused for al fresco urination, a behaviour that seems to be partly encouraged by the squalor caused by the stagnant, moss-filled water originating from a leaky water management facility on the premises of the Mandaveli MRTS station.

“Parking of vehicles on this section provides just the screen they require to urinate here,” says Ravi. He draws attention to the fact that the gate preventing entry to the enclosed space is always open. For the most part, the fence is rusty and in certain places, it resembles a bone vigorously chewed off by a puppy at the height of its teething issue. Ravi recalls how a fire broke out at the materials recovery centre around two months ago.

The assistant engineer of Ward 126, Zone 9, GCC, S Gopinath points out that efforts are being taken to keep the place clean, but preventing passersby from urinating out there remains a challenge. When informed of residents groups’ keenness to have the space beautified — if compound walls are raised in the place of the existing fence — and have a garden raised and nurtured behind those walls, the assistant engineer reveals that the civic body itself is open to the idea of doing it.

Ravi notes that his association and neighbouring TAKSRA have on many occasions expressed a willingness to give the space a makeover, but are mystified by the lack of coherence in what the various line agencies want around this space. Ravi is unsure if PWD would want a wall on the inner side. The JERA president elaborates: “I have learnt that they may want to keep it open to carry out desilting work on this section of the Canal. Can’t they construct a wall, and just have a gate in place to enable them access the space whenever they have to?” There seem to be many questions, but few answers. The one worth asking is: Would residents want to make this space a talking point, the way they did many years ago and transformed it?