An inter-school debating contest with a ‘twist’

The fifth edition of “Brihaspati — The Annual Debate Conference with a Twist”, organised by HLC International, showcased the oratory skills of high school students on a cartwheel of topics, ranging from ancient history to current affairs.

The two-day inter-school competition, which witnessed the participation of 40 students representing eight schools, offered a rare platform for students to interact with those from other campuses.

According to the organisers, the event stands out as participants register themselves under their preferred speaker role and are randomly assigned to teams. Besides, Brihaspati is conceptualised by Grade 12 learners.

The topics were free-ranging.

Sample these. “Is space colonisation a waste of time and money?”

“Should video games and YouTube channels featuring symbols suggestive of the Knight’s Cross of the Iron Cross (award for military forces of Nazi Germany during World War II) be banned?”

Students had to showcase clarity while framing their arguments, use cross-examination and rebuttal in identifying weaknesses in the other team’s arguments.

Raaji Naveen, trustee, HLC International, says the number of debaters from the school has grown phenomenally over the years.

Sanjay Sudarsan, an alumni of HLC International, founded Brihaspati. He later went on to become a United Nations Millennium fellow. Similarly, in our third edition, we had another student, Sumana, who went on to win at a national level and is a mentor at International Schools Debating Society, says Raaji.

Every year, the format has been receiving tweaks from students.

“This year, a third-place debate was introduced. Last year, children wanted to give more chances to the participants and therefore, came me up with a league-like format. In 2020, they moved online,” says Raaji. This year, a school from Salem took part in the event, making it state level.

Priyanka Gangadaran, coordinator and English language expert at the school, says one feedback they received from the participating schools is that the event gave them ample time for warm-up, voice their arguments and was wholesome. “This year, all 40 students took part in the two rounds spread across a day and based on their cumulative score they qualified for the next round,” says Priyanka, adding the competition was set in the mould of a workshop.

Winners list

Akshat M from Budding Minds was declared the ‘Best Speaker’; Shamarthi Thakur from PSBB - Siruseri was adjudged ‘Best Debutant’; Darshika Shreerajhakumar from HLC International was selected as the ‘Most Diplomatic Speaker’ and Thanush S from CGES was singled out for ‘Most Creative Argument’.

Sriijan Sharma of KC High, Aditi Navaneeth of KC High; Arhan Puvvada from Beyond 8 and Kedar Mavillapalli from Beyond 8 and Samyuktha Chandrasekar from Budding Minds were declared Brihaspati 2022 winners, says a press release.