An inspirational short film from Chetpet

By its title “Chetpet”, this film raised expectations that it would proceed not to fulfil. In the end, one was glad these expectations were not met.

As it was released this Madras Day at AGS Cinemas in T. Nagar, one was justified in expecting this nearly 12-minutes-long short film to take them through the lanes and bylanes of Chetpet as it told its story.

It was silent on the geography. Surprisingly, it was equally mum about the social tension in the ground, a slum in Chetpet, it covered. As the film had to do with the transformative work of the NGO Yein Udaan among underprivileged children from Chetpet, one expected the plot to revolve around efforts to offset the effects of social stressors on these children. But it did not. It instead chose to gaze upon a brighter scenery one that lies in the future, towards which the children featured in the film are proceeding, majestically. Chetpet: Rediscovering Hope: A Journey through Yein Udaan — English and Tamil (with English subtitles) — produced by EFL Global and directed by Aashik Joel (Kayak Films), chose to take the aspirational route.

(According to a press release, the screening of the film was made possible by Andal Aghoram, Archana Kalpathi and Aishwarya Kalpathi. The event was graced by the presence of social activist Apsara Reddy, who praised the students’ and parents’ efforts)

The bilingual documentary — YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/f5H42bmCkl0?si=lMzhnZhlf9zH24vD — seeks to refresh perceptions about the place these children (beneficiaries of Yein Udaan’s after-school programme) come from. Vedika explains the though processes that called shots:

“When we were planning the film, I just wanted to champion the voice of the community and the kids and that is why we even chose to do a Tamil-dubbed version. ”

“I did not want to show the marginalisation of the kids. I was very clear about that. I did not want to keep talking about the hardships they come from, the difficult environment they were brought up in. I wanted the story to be one of hope and aspiration and dream. Even when the team were interviewing the kids, they were very consciously steering the conversation towards what the future holds. Yes, it has been a difficult past, continues to be a difficult present and definitely, it is a brighter and more hopeful future for these children.”

I wanted the community to feel a sense of pride when they see their children and their residents on screen and that is why I was keen on partnering with someone like AGS Cinemas to bring it to the silver screen. Yesterday, when the kids were watching it, they felt motivated. They were encouraged by hearing the stories of four of our friends on screen.

Through voices of parents, teachers, trustees at Yein Udaan, and the teachers themselves, the film presents turnaround stories, scripted by education and equal opportunities.

“Why not put marginalised children on the silver screen and show that they have potential? That was the driving force. Over the years, I have met so many people who believe my kids for not having the potential simply because of where they come from. They label my kids and that really triggers me. It is not a ‘potential’ problem, but an ‘opportunity’ problem. And that was the vision with which the film was created. If these kids are given opportunities equal to those enjoyed by their privileged peers, they too will shine.”

In Chetpet, Yein Udaan runs a school for pre-schoolers and kindergarteners making them school-ready; and also an after-school programme for older children.

Vedika adds: “Our children go to the local Corporation and government schools and then come to us from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day where we support them academically and also meet their extra-curricular, mental and physical health and nutritional needs.”

The film presents the hope that emerged from these after-school hours.

