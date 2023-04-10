An improved sewer network may soon put an end to subsidence on Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar

April 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has completed nearly 25% of the ₹31.53-crore project to improve sewer infrastructure to provide a sustainable solution to the recurring problem of leaks in the piepline

CHENNAI

Anna Main Road, K.K. Nagar, may soon see an end to the recurring problem of subsidence with the work on long-pending demand of the residents for an effective sewer network being taken up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The board has completed nearly 25% of the ₹31.53-crore project which was chalked out to provide a sustainable solution to the issue of subsidence which has been regular feature on the road for over two decades, particularly during heavy rain.

The road has old pipelines carrying about 80 million litres of sewage daily (mld). This volume rises to 118 mld during monsoon with sewage flowing in from C.I.T. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, M.G.R. Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, Saidapet, Saligramam, Virugambakkam and surrounding areas. These lines, leading to the sewage pumping station in Nesapakkam, were laid at varying depths of 5 metres to 9 metres on Anna Main Road. Whenever there is heavy load in the main line, it causes pipeline to burst and a portion of the road to cave in.

Residents said people in the neighbouring streets often suffered because of water contamination due to sewage issues. The road was often barricaded or dug up for temporary repair work.

Officials of the water board said work was being carried out simultaneously to improve sewage pumping stations and pipelines. Separate lines running to a length of 3 km are being laid from different sewage pumping stations to Nesapakkam plant to reduce the load on the Anna Main Road line.

Instead of the lines with deep sewer system that allow flow through gravity, the water board is building sewer infrastructure to regulate the flow through pressure and convert the system to a one in a shallow depth.

New pipelines

Work is in progress to revamp sewage pumping stations in K.K. Nagar, Bharathidasan Colony, and Old Nesapakkam. Improvements work has been completed in Ashok Nagar sewage pumping station. The old RCC pipelines that experienced dislocation or corrosion would be replaced with new lines.

The project, which is expected to benefit nearly 10.64 lakh people, is likely to be completed by May next year, the officials added.