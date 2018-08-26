An hour after practical exam, MGRmedical university releases results

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University published the results of the examinations held for higher specialty courses an hour after the last batch took the practical examination. Officials say this was the first time that the university published the results in a short span after adopting on-screen evaluation system last year.

Since its introduction in August 2017, the on-screen evaluation system has processed answer scripts of eight examination sessions. About five to six lakh answer scripts from courses such as MBBS, BDS, postgraduate courses and allied health sciences are evaluated every year in the university, according to officials.

The theory examinations for higher specialty courses such as DM and M.Ch. were conducted earlier. The practical examination was held in batches. A total of 217 candidates from 21 branches appeared for the examination.

“A total of 848 answer scripts were evaluated. Usually, it takes one week to 10 days to publish results when evaluation is done manually. This is the first time that we published the results in a hour through on-screen evaluation after putting together the marks for theory and practical exams,” an official said.

Under on-screen evaluation, answer booklets are scanned and digitised. The scanned images are made available on-screen at the university’s central evaluation centre. The evaluators then award marks and the entire process is computerised. “We wanted a foolproof evaluation method. On-screen evaluation is an easy and error-free system. Every action is recorded and answer scripts cannot be tampered with. While each answer script is allotted a dummy number, we also have put in place other forms of identification for each script,” said Vice-Chancellor S. Geethalakshmi.

She added that the system worked in such a way that no miscalculation or missing of answers for marking is possible. “The screen moves to the next page only after an evaluator completes the previous page,” she said.

There are 100 computers for on-screen evaluation.