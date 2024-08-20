An eye-catching drive to reduce violation of road rules, accidents

No motorist can miss the attractive yellow flyers — Zero is Good — at every junction of the city. They have created curiosity among the motorists. The Greater City Traffic Police say the campaign, launched on August 6, is aimed at creating a mindset among the people to ensure zero violation, zero challan, zero penalty, and zero accident. The traffic police launched the 20-day campaign, culminating in Zero Accident Day planned for August 26, to enhance road safety and promote responsible driving. Each day of the campaign is dedicated to specific awareness programmes and approaches. The police aim to sensitise the people to the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic rules and to the collective responsibility of ensuring safe roads for all. The campaign has gained the attention of the road-users.

‘No discipline’

K. Jayakumar of Chromepet, a driver of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), says, “An accident-free city is very important. I have been serving [the MTC] for more than 27 years without causing any accident. The city has grown rapidly. The number of vehicles has increased manifold. Many motorists are seen driving their vehicles without discipline. This campaign may inculcate responsibility in the motorists.”

Muthulakshmi of Vadapalani, a food delivery executive, says, “The police have also launched a new programme involving food delivery executives. We are being honoured for driving a vehicle without any accident all these years. This will serve as an inspiration for others.”

A total of 12 important stakeholders were identified as road-users and awareness campaigns were conducted for them to improve their behaviour while driving. Among the stakeholders are parents accompanying children to schools, MTC drivers, information technology employees, college students, auto/cab drivers, e-commerce employees, hospital staff, and residential associations.

As part of the Zero Accident Day campaign, the traffic police also launched an initiative to enhance compliance with the helmet rule by distributing pamphlets to school students and others. It also highlighted the fact that the lowest compliance rate was observed among the parents transporting their children to schools. “Two-wheeler riders accounted for 1,53,341 cases of violation until August 7 and pillion-riders accounted for 1,04,721 cases of violation. Despite 90% compliance among the riders, only 63% of the pillion-riders adhere to the rule,” the police said.

The police said that nearly 8,500 cases of violation by e-commerce delivery executives had been recorded so far this year. After the COVID-19 pandemic, 40,000 to 60,000 delivery executives have been working across platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Blinkit, Dunzo, and Amazon. Most of these workers, predominantly males aged 18-30, work part-time or flexibly. A recent study pointed to the frequent traffic violations committed by delivery personnel: speeding, signal-jumping, and non-compliance with the helmet rule, especially at peak hours.

Advising the autorickshaw drivers to follow the rules, the police said violation of the ‘no-entry’ zones accounted for 50% of the cases booked for traffic rule violations. The use of mobile phones while driving accounted for 3% of the cases and the violation of the no-parking areas constituted 10%, the police said.

Accident-prone locations

Over 150 locations at Thiruvanmiyur, Sastri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Guindy, T. Nagar, and Adyar, and on Eldams Road and East Coast Road have reported multiple accidents. These areas will be marked with bright yellow circles, featuring illustration of accidents. The markings will be visible even in low light. On World Traffic Lights Day, traffic signals were modified on Kamarajar Salai and Anna Salai to show a red signal in the shape of a heart. These signals have become popular. Initially, it was done at 25 places and extended to 75 places.

R. Sudhakar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said experts of IIT Madras mooted the idea of declaring a Zero Accident Day. “After discussing various plans, we decided to launch the campaign towards Zero Accident Day in the month of August when Madras Day is celebrated. We chose 16 stakeholders and invited them for discussions. They shared their concerns. We roped in designers to create posters and flyers. We have installed Zero is Good placards at several junctions and they have impacted the motorists.”

“With the help of experts, we designed a red signal in the shape of a heart that is liked by many on the roads, and on social media. The negative perception of the traffic police is gone. There are many reels and posts on the heart signal,” he said.

“We appeal to everyone to make August 26 as Zero Accident Day. We will try to do it. Though some of them did not stop violating, they have realised that they have to follow the rules. We have crossed a milestone,” he said. “After assessing the results on August 26, we will take the campaign to targeted groups and create 100% awareness. Behaviour can’t be changed overnight. At least, they will start thinking,” said Mr. Sudhakar. During the campaign period itself, the traffic police claimed to have achieved Zero Accident Day on August 11 and 13. Mr. Sudhakar added, “There is no increase in the number of fatal accidents It was 500 in 2022 and 499 in 2023. We are having the same number. We are trying to decrease fatal accidents.”