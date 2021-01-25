An exclusive helpline number for those with disabilities

25 January 2021 17:56 IST

If you are differently-abled and want to know the status of your voters’ identification card or status of your application, here is help. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched an exclusive WhatsApp Assistance Number (9499933619) for persons with disabilities to clarify any queries relating to the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Some of the common queries would have to be do with address change, addition or deletion of name and information about a polling station.

“Some would need clarification in sign language and we have asked the department to facilitate this at the Control Room. During the 2016 election too, we had a sign language interpretor,” says Smitha Sadasivan, a member of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA).

This time, she says, they have asked the department to create greater awareness about the helpline number.

“Communication needs to be enhanced including through social media so that more people make use of the resource. All these are steps towards creating an inclusive and accessible society as well as increasing the participation of the differently-abled in electoral process,” says Smitha.

A Twitter post by @jmeghanathreddy, who is deputy commissioner, GCC, says: “Drop in a WhatsApp Msg. Rest, we will take care.” The special enrolment camp has also been extended till January 31.