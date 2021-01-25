Chennai

An exclusive helpline number for those with disabilities

If you are differently-abled and want to know the status of your voters’ identification card or status of your application, here is help. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched an exclusive WhatsApp Assistance Number (9499933619) for persons with disabilities to clarify any queries relating to the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Some of the common queries would have to be do with address change, addition or deletion of name and information about a polling station.

“Some would need clarification in sign language and we have asked the department to facilitate this at the Control Room. During the 2016 election too, we had a sign language interpretor,” says Smitha Sadasivan, a member of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA).

This time, she says, they have asked the department to create greater awareness about the helpline number.

“Communication needs to be enhanced including through social media so that more people make use of the resource. All these are steps towards creating an inclusive and accessible society as well as increasing the participation of the differently-abled in electoral process,” says Smitha.

A Twitter post by @jmeghanathreddy, who is deputy commissioner, GCC, says: “Drop in a WhatsApp Msg. Rest, we will take care.” The special enrolment camp has also been extended till January 31.

Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan, second prize in Mandolin

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R Vanishree, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jayashree Aditya, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: M.V.S. Nisha, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Soundarya Chandrasekar, third prize in Vocal, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R.S.Shankari, second prize in Vocal, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nivedha Harish, special prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aagama Shastry, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sruthy Sankar, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vibha Sriram, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Meghaa Satish, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nanditha Kannan, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Veda Raju, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Sai Sruthi, first prize in Vocal, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: H Vishwas, first prize in Mandolin

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Lalitha Devi, second prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Madhu Ramakrishnan, first prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years

Loco Pilot of Southern Railway to get Anna Gallantry award

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Archana, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 5:58:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/an-exclusive-helpline-number-for-those-with-disabilities/article33659100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY