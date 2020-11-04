An event to celebrate the unsung heroes of the year

CHENNAI

04 November 2020 01:16 IST

The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation and the Confederation of Indian Industry have announced #My2020Hero, an initiative to encourage people to share a photo and story about a real-life hero who helped them this year.

The photo stories for #My2020Hero aim to recognise and celebrate instances of human resolve, kindness and selflessness. Participants are encouraged to send in photos of their hero — it could be their cook, vegetable vendor, sanitation workers, medical shop owner, food delivery person, friends who video chat or even their pet — along with few lines as to why they are a hero.

The photos can be shared either on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or can be submitted on www.my2020hero.in

The rules for submission can be found on the website as well.

The best entries will be selected by a jury and featured in an online exhibition on the website that celebrates the efforts of many unsung heroes from across the country.