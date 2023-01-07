An enriching estuary and a fly in the ointment 

January 07, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

Any pernicious influence is best understood and its harmful effect better documented, only when it extends its tentacles to hitherto untouched ground. The muck Chennai expectorates unthinkingly (but at an alarming rate) into the Buckingham canal is felt on the fringes of the metro.

Kundrukadu in the Covelong region sits at what is best described as a cusp where seawater, freshwater and highly polluted mucky water, filled with domestic waste, meet. A stream flows languidly down the landscape, somewhat elegantly like the loose end of a sari, and it owes its existence to the Muttukadu lake and the sea. It is described as the Muttukadu backwaters, the nomenclature gaining greater currency during the winter months, when seawater is more generously squirted into these backwaters during tidal action.

Here is a scene from three days ago. It is the best of times, but there is a fly in the ointment — there is an element of literality to that.

The morning is much advanced and D Murugan and U Thennavan, both from Covelong, are mending their nets. The nets are fuller during the winter season, and their is more picking to do in the gaps after the catch has been disgorged and carried to the markets.

The haul of shrimps would be huge. “With seawater gushing in greatly in the winter months, the shrimp numbers shoot up,” observes Murugan. There are also the usual suspects, particularly madava (grey mullet), turning up in massive numbers. Crabs remain a takeaway through the year. The small-scale fishing in the waters at Kundrukadu keeps many kitchen fires burning. Besides that, it keeps the small clinics in the region witnessing some added footfall, and the recurrent diagnosis of a skin disease.

Murugan and Thennavan attribute it to the bite of an insect in the waters.

“Though we head into the waters in boats, we step down and catch fish and shrimps with the nets. That is when we are exposed to these insects. Besides rashes in the body, we develop huge painful bumps on the lips,” explains Murugan.

What piques curiosity and concern in equal measure is their claim that this skin disease is prevalent only in recent years — the fishermen putting it loosely as “for the last four years”.

Murugan elaborates: “These waters are supposed to be clean due to the tidal action. But we would say that used to be the case. Water from the Buckingham Canal, which meets the Muttukadu lake near the boat house, changes the picture. Though Buckingham Canal has been running in a polluted form for decades, we are feeling its presence more acutely now. The water from the Canal flows more freely now, as various parts of it have been desilted in recent years. One visible sign of how polluted waters are flowing into the backwaters at a rate that the seawater cannot dilute is how dark the sands (exposed during low tide) along the backwaters look now.”

It is common knowledge the Canal gets heavily polluted at various points of its course due to what is let into it.

Though desilting the Canal is a salutary exercise — particularly from the point of view of flood mitigation — this anecdotal evidence of a scourge underlines the need to plug the inlet channels that keep sullying the waterway.