An energetic and entertaining Sunday morning on the seaside

Art lovers occupied their space enthusiastically.

Week 2 of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays was off to a calming start at 6 a.m. with a refreshing yoga session by cult.fit on the Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar. But that was the only thing calm about the event. What followed was a power-packed, highly entertaining dance fitness session also by cult.fit that got the participants dancing to their hearts’ content. The onlookers were thoroughly entertained as the participants requested more songs to be played even after the 45-min scheduled session.

Carrom board lovers had a perfect setting on Sunday morning.

Then came the demonstration by the Chennai MMA Academy. Instructor Santhosh took a class on self-defence further energising the crowd with a potent display of strength and fitness.

A group of youths had a session in basics of boxing.

The Silambam session by Champions Cross Institute of Martial Arts drew a lot of children who enthusiastically wielded the sticks with focus.

A few young learners got lessions in Silambam by Champions Cross Institute of Martial Arts

The show stealers, however, were the adorable pups from the pet adoption drive organised in association with the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD). Of the 21 pets, eight were adopted.

A group of adorable pets were up for adoption at the Car-Free Sunday.

The finale for the day was the much-awaited Slow Race Contest powered by Hercules. With over 50 on-the-spot registrations, the race caused much amusement for both the participants and the onlookers.

Chandru and Gopi were engaged in a nail-biting finish in the finals of the slow-race.

After over 6 rounds of filtering, the finale had two cyclists – Chandru and Gopi fight it out in a nail-biting finish. The winner Chandru received a brand-new Hercules cycle while runner-up Gopi took home ₹10,000 worth Hercules voucher.

Dart game proved to be a crowd-puller.

A few participants took home their portrait sketch as a souvenir.

