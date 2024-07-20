An ‘endless turn’ at 100 Feet Road in Vadapalani

In Vadapalani under the overhead runway of the Metro Rail Green Line (near the Ginger building), 100 Feet Road sports a Janus-faced median U-turn. Through traffic-guiding metal barricades, the traffic planning team has ensured a free-flowing U-turn towards Koyambedu and another towards Ashok Nagar. In practice, these free-flowing U-turns have the fluidity of exudate gum. The vehicular traffic taking the U-turn in any of the two directions is “trapped” even when the oncoming traffic is just a trickle.

The barricaded space is not sufficiently wide to accommodate the turning radius of cars and other big vehicles taking a U-turn. As a result, it takes an inordinately long time for these vehicles to join the traffic flowing down 100 Feet Road in a straight line.

Motorists at the wheel of these vehicles wait, wait and wait some more till patience wears thin, and someone tries to break the deadlock.

What is playing out here is the T20 dots-on-the-trot syndrome. A series of dots is often followed by a rash skier that costs the batsman the wicket. In a comparable scenario on the road, the cost is heavier and unbearable.

The traffic planning team needs to get back to the drawing board, extend the barricades on both sides to ease the U-turning traffic on their way. 100-Feet Road is wide enough to accommodate this safety tweak. To make legroom for the traffic on the straights, the space on the margins of 100 Feet Road now used for parking can be freed up.

