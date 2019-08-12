An easy passage, at long last

Forty-eight-year-old T. Kathirvel, a sub-inspector attached to the Mylapore police station (E-1), is a regular walker on Canal Bank Road, near the MRTS station at Mylapore. Most of the time, during this daily routine, he would have to pass by a group of tipplers who would be squatting near the two Tasmac shops and a small bridge that connects the stretch with the railway station.

When he notices that they are blocking the way for commuters, he will intervene.

Besides Kathirvel’s observation, there was also a flurry of complaints about this issue that was made to the station’s law and order (L&O) inspector, K. Senthil Murugan. Commuters, social activists and members of resident associations made these complaints.

Along with a small police team, the duo — Senthil Murugan and Kathirvel — did a ‘spot study’, wearing plainclothes, at different times of the day to assess the problem.

“Local residents and the Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj, were supportive in our drive to keep people from occupying this space, and also have some encroachments removed,” says inspector Senthil Murugan.

Two-dozen abandoned vehicles, which include mangled auto rickshaws and two-wheelers, are also dumped on a portion of the stretch, preventing commuters from gaining easy access to the road.

Along with additional sub-inspectors, R. Pandian and R. Velmurugan , a 20-member police team led by Senthil Murugan, joined with Corporation officials and organised an eviction drive for two days recently.

Tipplers were warned of stern action if they consumed liquor at public places. All roadside eateries and shops along the stretch were removed. Those who parked their vehicles along the stretch were asked to vacate the place. They were warned that the vehicles would be confiscated if they did not have them removed. Within hours, owners of the vehicles took their vehicles back and abandoned vehicles were dumped in an open space at the railway station for auctioning.

As a temporary measure, two police personnel have been deployed along the stretch. Police say the entire stretch, for a distance of around 700 metres, will be fenced and saplings will be planted to prevent small eateries and shops from occupying them.

The police have also approached private companies to sponsor saplings to fence the stretch.