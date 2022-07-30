Chennai

An attempt to sexually assault on girl student reported from IIT Madras campus

Sivaraman R 10065July 30, 2022 18:24 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:24 IST

 

CHENNAI: An unidentified person allegedly attempted to sexually assault a second year girl in the campus of  Indian Institute of Technology-Madras(IIT-Madras).   

An incident happened on the midnight of Sunday/ early Monday morning (24-25th July 2022), which was reported to the Institute after about two days of the incident by a friend of the student. The Institute immediately began the investigation, screened camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people, who matched the description given by the student. However, she is yet to positively identify anyone. Identification parade of over 35 contract labourers who were on duty that night was also conducted but the student was again not able to identify her assaulter, said IIT Madras in a statement. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

It also added that the gates of IIT Madras are adequately secured and at every 100 meters there's a Security Guard posted. The Institute also has buddy system in place and facility to call for Institute bus along with a Security Staff at odd hours. The student is not interested in filing a police complaint. The investigation is still continuing, said the statement. EOM 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...