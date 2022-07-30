An attempt to sexually assault on girl student reported from IIT Madras campus

CHENNAI: An unidentified person allegedly attempted to sexually assault a second year girl in the campus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras(IIT-Madras).

An incident happened on the midnight of Sunday/ early Monday morning (24-25th July 2022), which was reported to the Institute after about two days of the incident by a friend of the student. The Institute immediately began the investigation, screened camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people, who matched the description given by the student. However, she is yet to positively identify anyone. Identification parade of over 35 contract labourers who were on duty that night was also conducted but the student was again not able to identify her assaulter, said IIT Madras in a statement.

It also added that the gates of IIT Madras are adequately secured and at every 100 meters there's a Security Guard posted. The Institute also has buddy system in place and facility to call for Institute bus along with a Security Staff at odd hours. The student is not interested in filing a police complaint. The investigation is still continuing, said the statement. EOM