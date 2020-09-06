An app that helps ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety norms launched

It will assist people in ensuring personal hygiene

MedIndia Hospitals has launched a free mobile application, Med-Hap, to assist people in ensuring personal hygiene and safety amid the pandemic.

Addressing mediapersons over a virtual conference, T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, said the app would help ensure safety of the people, as COVID-19-related restrictions were being relaxed.

He said the app focused on 10 points, which included wearing masks, washing hands with soap or using sanitiser, adhering to physical distancing norms and covering nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. “We are hoping that more people will use it to self-audit and monitor themselves. The application will also remind users to answer the questions on the 10 points, every night,” he said.

He stressed that Med-Hap was being launched at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the promotion of indigenously-developed applications.

He said the app was available on Android platforms and will be available on iOS platform in a few days.