An apartment morphs into a ‘design studio’

23 January 2021 14:02 IST

Residents of this gated community in Porur were drawing kolams based on a theme through the month of Margazhi

At BBC City Paark Apartments in Porur, we have been doing our bit to keep the traditional art of rangoli-drawing alive.

Every year, especially during the Margazhi season, as a community we come together to draw kolams in front of our houses as well as in the common areas of the apartment.

Through the month, we witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents who would draw a new design every day in front of their flats on ‘happiness’ — the theme chosen for this year. Due to the pandemic, a majority of us drew the design in front of our flats; otherwise, we would have had a huge colourful canvas in our parking area.

To encourage more residents to take part in this activity, we also organise a rangoli competition before Pongal in which residents aged from 12 to 65 years would take part.

With a theme, participants are allotted an open space and a given duration of time in which they have to complete their rangoli design. When the number of participants are on the higher side, they are grouped according to their interests. Each group is given numbers and their real names are kept under wraps till the design is completed.

The rangoli designs are evaluated by two judges who mark on the basis parameters such as dexterity, neatness, colour combination, presentation and accuracy.

The soothing colours and the beautiful designs offer a positive vibration to the whole society and helps residents bind with each other.

The winners are announced by the Ladies Club Committee.

(Shoba Rajesh is secretary BBC Ladies Club)