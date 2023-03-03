Rising out of the abyss: Alumni share success stories 

March 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated March 04, 2023 05:46 pm IST

These alumni stories come from landscapes that rub their backs against Chennai — Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. The cache of stories includes a handful from slightly-faraway: Vellore, Ranipet and Thirupur districts. In their tone and experience though, these stories are light years removed from any alumni evening one might encounter at any of the schools in Chennai.

Hand in Hand India recently marked its 20th anniversary with a meet-up of alumni from 12 residential schools it runs for dropouts and rescued child labourers, in the afore-mentioned districts.

Since 2004, through what it calls Child Labour Elimination Programme, HiH India has been working with children from underprivileged backgrounds to provide them with access to education.

Students in these schools run by the non-profit are provided with free boarding, lodging and education with funding support from Samagra Siksha, a government of India initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stories shared by alumni were truly inspirational. Sample this one.

V Ranjani, a school dropout, is now empowering women at her small town, thread by thread. The 26-year-old teaches zari embroidery. Over 500 women who have learnt the art from her. In addition, she runs a textile store.

“I had failed in a few subjects in the Board exams and did not want to clear them when I was sent to HiH’s transit school in Kancheepuram. Although I completed BBA, my heart was in fashion designing so I took up a six-month course and I am on my own now,” she says.

Eleven other success stories of meritorious alumni were showcased through a video. R Suresh, a bonded child labour who was working at a silk factory in Kancheepuram, was rescued by HiH India and placed in one of its residential schools. Today, he has risen from the post of a project accountant to deputy manager (accounts) in the same non-profit.

Suresh notes the holistic education he received at HiH’s residential school equipped him to deal with any challenge one could expect to face in one’s life. He has taken part-time jobs to support his family as well as complete his bachelor and master degrees in commerce.

Due to the dire financial situation of his family, S Udayan had to drop out of middle school and work with handloom weavers.

“I still remember how Mohanavel sir would motivate me to study despite my situation at home. He spoke to my mother and made sure I was in school,” says Udayan, who works with the registrar office.

More than 5000 children have graduated from these residential schools so far.

While transit schools admit those aged between 15 and 18, residential schools are meant for those in the six to 14 age group.

A heavy emphasis on life skills

Kalpana Shankar, managing trustee, HiH India, says as part of the first intervention, these unprivileged children, some of the rescued from child labour, are provided with counselling and dietary nourishment.

An activity based curriculum is followed at the residential school where a child spends a maximum of two years; following that, they are enrolled with a school near them. The team also does follow-ups to track the progress of the students and ensure they complete schooling.

“In the first few years, we noticed only 30% of the students could continue in a government school. We worked with the education department to assess them as they study and place them suitably in age-appropriate classes. If the parents are in a position to continue with their education, we send them home. Or, we identify hostels and offer all help to ensure they continue with formal education,” says Kalpana.

A Prem Anand, vice-president, Child Labour Elimination Programme, says these schools place a heavy emphasis on life skills. “For instance, at a residential school run for girl students, tailoring is taught,” he says.

The community around these schools also plays a role in ensuring these children do not leave the campus. “We started involving with the local community including the panchayat president and child welfare committee members. They come up with suggestions where intervention is needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT