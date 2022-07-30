An accidental entry into bespoke design

Sathish Krishnan

July 30, 2022 17:14 IST

The first step of a design journey may be lit by a glow stick that has burst to smithereens. Vadapalani resident Sathish Krishnan knows that for a fact

An accident caused a light bulb to go off in Sathish Krishnan’s head. A glow stick burst, and the shards of glass that fell on the floor hardly appeared to be a mess to Sathish. It made a beautiful pattern, reminding him of glow-in-the-dark paintings. The accident had demonstrated to Sathish the irresistible charms of abstraction and bespoke design; and he felt inspired to start a design startup Dpodstudio that would celebrate the two.

The startup, which operates out of a studio in Ambattur, first began to work with wood, stone, brass, copper, stainless steel and aluminium to create unique textural solutions. “Initially, we were sceptical of how we would market these textures and surfaces as standalone products but the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Sathish, a resident of Vadapalani.

Dpodstudio now creates texture-rich abstract artworks, custom doors and furniture. For details, visit www.dpodstudio.com