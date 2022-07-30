Chennai

An accidental entry into bespoke design

 Sathish Krishnan
July 30, 2022 17:14 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:46 IST

An accident caused a light bulb to go off in Sathish Krishnan’s head. A glow stick burst, and the shards of glass that fell on the floor hardly appeared to be a mess to Sathish. It made a beautiful pattern, reminding him of glow-in-the-dark paintings. The accident had demonstrated to Sathish the irresistible charms of abstraction and bespoke design; and he felt inspired to start a design startup Dpodstudio that would celebrate the two.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The startup, which operates out of a studio in Ambattur, first began to work with wood, stone, brass, copper, stainless steel and aluminium to create unique textural solutions. “Initially, we were sceptical of how we would market these textures and surfaces as standalone products but the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Sathish, a resident of Vadapalani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dpodstudio now creates texture-rich abstract artworks, custom doors and furniture. For details, visit www.dpodstudio.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Read more...