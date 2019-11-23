Serving water in a cup and a saucer

A few months ago, a special meeting was convened by the zonal officer of Zone - 8 of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at the zonal office in Pulla Avenue.

The agenda for the meeting was restoring public wells and getting them ready to serve as recharge wells. In line with how all the zones in Greater Chennai Corporation are going about this work, a few wells have to be restored with an artistic touch.

Suggestions poured in from all those who had gathered for the meeting, both senior and junior civic officials.

As is the custom at such meetings, tea was served to all the officials in cup and saucer. When the empty cups and saucers were removed by a staff, the idea struck. A few civic officials thought that a public well near Anna Nagar roundtana can be modelled on a cup and a saucer.

“The idea to reconstruct the defunct public well as a cup and a saucer also had to do with the space at our disposal. The public well that has been restored in this manner is set on a constricted space,” says a senior civic official.

At present, in Anna Nagar, which comes under Zone - 8 of GCC has 17 public wells with only two of them belonging to the Corporation. The rest of the wells are owned and maintained by Chennai Metrowater.

Of the two public wells in the neighbourhood that are in their control, Zone 8 officials decided to restore the one near Anna Nagar Roundtana at the intersection of Fifth Main Road and Third Avenue Main Road in the image of a cup-and-saucer, as this facility is in the heart of the city, and it will attract many eyeballs.

Civic officials said that doing so would create more awareness about the need to preserve public wells as well as the waterbodies in the neighbourhood.

The ring-type-public well near the roundtana is 30-feet-deep and had water at the time of its restoration two months ago.

Civic officials said that there was an idea to hang an iron wheel at the centre of the public well to allow residents to draw water from it during during emergencies, but the public well did not have a T-shaped pillar to support the iron wheel. So, a spoon like structure across the public well was built to hang the iron wheel on it.

The existing rainwater harvesting system on the surrounding streets including Third Avenue Main Road have been connected to the public well.